Audiences in Embleton, Rothbury and Warkworth were treated to a run of sterling performances from The Portable Theatre Company.

‘Playhouse Creatures’; written by April De Angelis, delves into the lives of five pioneering actresses during the 1660s, when women were first allowed to perform publicly.

The play highlights their struggles against societal norms, objectification of women, and the quest for recognition in a male-dominated world.

After violent Civil war, strict Puritan rule of Parliament is over, bringing a welcome change: theatres have finally re-opened and the play follows the fortunes of five women who form a theatre troupe during this transitional period.

It spans several years, from recruitment of the lowliest of women forced to beg in the streets, to become rising stars of the stage, in the thrall of Earls, Dukes and even the ‘Merry Monarch’ himself.

The play juxtaposes the excitement of newfound freedoms with the harsh realities these women faced.

I particularly enjoyed the classical play re-enactments, which were incredibly effective in bringing to life the style and feeling of a restoration theatre, and I applaud Costumier Diane Maughan for the successful wardrobe and judicious use of satin and gold sashes which although minimal, worked wonderfully well to portray the opulence and exuberance of the time.

There is much mettle in choosing to tackle such difficult themes and embrace the notably colourful language of the era. Does The Portable Theatre Co. renounce such a challenge? No Sira, she does not. This bunch is unflinching. Much like these bold erstwhile actresses the play portrays, there is a commitment to unapologetically delivering these characters to us, foul mouths and all.

An accomplished all-female cast, the actresses gave excellent performances;

Nell Gwynn is played by Emily Pearse who gives a cheeky, bawdily funny and energetic portrayal of the orange seller, turned actress. Not just the charismatic side of Nell’s character, she also successfully depicts the determination and calculating persona of the woman who went on to become the King’s mistress for some 17 years.

Mrs Betterton, one of the first women to perform on the stage, a true pioneer, a maternal figure to the younger troupe of actresses, she is enacted wonderfully by Susannah Clapcott, a great talent who dips in and out of the different character roles with great aplomb. A powerful performance, Susannah gives the most poignant depiction of the challenges faced by women navigating societal expectations, power dynamics, and ageism. She delivers a lovely monologue to her husband which encapsulates her good humour, servility and frustration at her situation. She has a calm yet commanding style, but ultimately we see that she has no control other than over ‘the cheese cupboard’.

Elizabeth Farley, originally a puritanical preacher’s daughter, becomes a famous actress and is skilfully and heartbreakingly portrayed by Lauren Robinson. Lauren guides us through the highs and lows of the fortunes of a successful actress who becomes pregnant, from impoverished and grieving, to haughty and proud, then finally destitute and entirely reduced.

Rebecca Marshall, played by Amy Cowan, is a passionate actress, is ambitious and embodies the struggle for economic independence and recognition in a male dominated profession. She fights for the right for the women to have Company shares, yet the irony isn’t lost when her fortunes fail as a result of the revenge of a powerful man, and the threat of a witch hunt. Amy gives a confident and feisty performance, showing us the spirited determination of this character, yet highlighting the indescribable difficulty of succeeding in a man’s

world, given the absence of women’s rights, and the backdrop of ongoing witch trials.

Doll Common, is a fabulous character, wonderfully played by Lynne Lambert, and is a unifying force amongst the women. Elderly, pragmatic and hardworking, her character is a charming counterbalance between the glamour and the harsh realities of the actresses lives. She is intertwined with the comradeship and rivalries within this theatre troupe. Lynne’s characterisation and timing is spot on, she brings the character to life, and for me the relationship between Mrs Betterton and Doll is portrayed beautifully.

With minimal staging, we were successfully transported backstage to this restoration theatre, lighting and sound working in tandem to evoke the scene, slops pot and all.

Director Jan Turner is to be applauded at delivering this work - it’s at times dark and deeply uncomfortable, the themes in this play resonating with the audience, and it’s a powerful portrayal of the historical figures of the time.

I got a sense that the cast might have expected more laughter from the audience, and I concur that yes, we were amused by the characterisation, the bawdy language and comic timing, however the themes and subject matter were entirely absorbing, and it felt altogether more serious.

It was thoroughly engaging and thought-provoking, we left our little theatre humbled by these actresses who paved the way for future generations to ‘tread the boards’. It was a well-considered performance, with an enduring currency today.