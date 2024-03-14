Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Telling the story of the 1930s musical star, Gertrude Lawrence: A Lovely Way to Spend an Evening! comes to St Cuthbert’s Church in Norham on April 13 from 7.30pm.

Lucy has cleverly crafted a new script using Gertrude’s own words taken from her memoirs. With songs and storytelling, she embodies the spirit of Gertie – leading the audience from her childhood in Clapham to London’s swanky night clubs and the bright lights of Broadway.

From the creators of Virginia Woolf: Killing the Angel; Ethel Smyth: Grasp the Nettle and Kathleen Ferrier Whattalife! the show is funny, revealing and bursting with songs from Variety & Revue’s to hits by Noel Coward, Kurt Weill and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Director Kate Lynch said: “Lucy and Elizabeth have brought us some fabulous shows over the years and we’re so pleased to welcome them to the Highlights Spring season with this wonderful new collaboration.”

Tickets are priced £10 and £5 for under 18s.

This performance is only one of many unmissable live events taking place in village halls and community venues across County Durham, Cumbria and Northumberland that are working in partnership with Highlights as part of its Spring 2024 programme.