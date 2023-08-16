The play, performed outdoors, included four young lovers lost in a magical forest, the Fairy King and Queen fighting for the possession of a changeling boy and a group of amateur actors heading to the same forest to rehearse for a play which saw humans and fairies collide.

The rendition went down a storm under the watchful eye of the Lady of the North – and even the weather behaved.

Committed to providing environmentally-friendly open-air theatre across the country, the Shakespearean actors pedal from venue to venue with the set, props and costumes on their bicycles.

In previous years, the Cramlington site has hosted performances of As You It, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing and Twelfth Night.