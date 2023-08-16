News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Shakespearean sell out with The Handlebards at Northumberlandia

The HandleBards (the Peddling Shakespeare: Cycling Theatre Company) went down a storm for the seventh year running at its outdoor production of the comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Northumberlandia.
By Fiona DrydenContributor
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST

The play, performed outdoors, included four young lovers lost in a magical forest, the Fairy King and Queen fighting for the possession of a changeling boy and a group of amateur actors heading to the same forest to rehearse for a play which saw humans and fairies collide.

The rendition went down a storm under the watchful eye of the Lady of the North – and even the weather behaved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Committed to providing environmentally-friendly open-air theatre across the country, the Shakespearean actors pedal from venue to venue with the set, props and costumes on their bicycles.

In previous years, the Cramlington site has hosted performances of As You It, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing and Twelfth Night.

Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay and soil, Northumberlandia is 100 feet high and a quarter of a mile long. Built by the Banks Group, on land donated by Blagdon Estates, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is the managing agent, working on behalf of the Land Trust.

Related topics:North