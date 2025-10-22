Seaton Delaval Pantomime Society are busy preparing for their festive performance – a re-telling of the story of Cinderella.

The show will be the group’s 53rd annual production, having produced a show in the village every year since 1973, with hundreds of local performers taking to the stage and thousands enjoying in the audience over the years.

Cinderella, played by Zoe Buckthorp, stars alongside Chris Orchard and Sam Kennedy as the evil stepsisters Dannie and Fannie, with Ellee Jacobson as the wicked Baroness Vindicita.

Lewis Hill takes on the role of Prince Charming, supported by Zach Hardy as Dandini, while Katie Jackson appears as the Fairy Godmother, Jennifer Foulkes as the Baron, and Stu Bennett as Buttons.

The show promises great songs, dance routines, magic and hilarious comedy with audience participation. The script is written by local writer and performer Tom Whalley, directed by Elle Pearson and Stu Bennett with music and live band under the direction of Gareth Miller.

The principal cast are joined on stage by a fantastic chorus of young people from the local area.

The show will take place at the Seaton Delaval Arts Centre, a non for profit community theatre that was recently recognised by his majesty the King with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service – equivalent to an MBE.

Performances run from Friday, November 28 to Saturday December 6 2025 with evening performances at 7pm and weekend matinees at 1pm.

Tickets can be booked online at seatondelavalartscentre.com or by calling the Box Office on 0191 237 5460.