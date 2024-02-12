Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The McDougalls in Toyland involves a musical adventure where the show’s characters, including Morag the Rabbit, hop on the Toyland Train to help lost toys get returned to their rightful owners.

The hour-long show, which features songs including Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Miss Polly Had a Dolly, is recommended for children up to nine years old.

The performance will be at Phoenix Theatre on Sunday, February 18. Tickets cost £10 and are available at thephoenixtheatre.org.uk.

The McDougalls are coming to Blyth this weekend. (Photo by Mark F Gibson)

Auntie Aggie, one of the show’s stars said: “We are very excited to return to Blyth this February.

“We last came to the Phoenix Theatre with our Space Adventure show, and now you can join the McDougalls for a magical, musical adventure in Toyland.