The magic of Christmas came alive at The Exchange in North Shields last night, as Mendes Management and the NSPCC joined forces to deliver a heartwarming festive experience to hundreds of schoolchildren in Tyne and Wear.

Children, teachers, and support workers from New Delaval Primary School, Spring Gardens Primary School and St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in North Shields enjoyed a spectacular performance of Cinderella, generously hosted by The Exchange, with the show including sparkling costumes, catchy songs, and a timeless story full of magic and wonder.

The event was part of a new collaboration between Mendes Management and the NSPCC, which aims to provide children with not just entertainment, but also a sense of safety and empowerment. All funds raised through the December run of Cinderella will support the NSPCC’s life-changing programmes.

“We are so proud to have been part of this magical event and to work alongside the NSPCC to bring some festive joy to children who need it the most,” said Danielle Mendes, Director of Mendes Management.

Schak, Cinderella and the NSPCC bring Christmas magic to children in the North East.

“Christmas is a time for families, for magic, and for hope. Our partnership with the NSPCC allows us to share the magic of theatre with children who may not otherwise get the chance to experience it. We hope every child left the theatre feeling a little more hopeful and believing in their own happily ever after.”

Cheryl Ellis, NSPCC Schools Coordinator, said: “What a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas! Thanks to Mendes Management and The Exchange, we were able to bring smiles to so many children. This partnership helps ensure that children across the North East are educated about how to stay safe, and we are grateful to all who made this event possible.”

The performance also marks Mendes Management’s fifth Christmas season at The Exchange, which has become a beloved venue for festive performances in the area.

A spokesperson for The Exchange said: “We are delighted to have hosted this fantastic event. The support from Mendes Management and the NSPCC is making a real difference in our community, and we’re thrilled to be part of this magical tradition.”

Also attending the show was DJ Schak from North Shields, who attended as a member of the NSPCC's North East Network, highlighting the importance of community support in making such events possible.

As the Cinderella production continues its run, Mendes Management is already looking forward to next year’s pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, which promises to bring even more festive magic to the North East. To buy tickets, visit: https://www.theexchange1856.com/whats-on