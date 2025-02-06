Review: Two at The Alegate in Alnwick

“I wasn’t sure quite what to expect”, was a common remark last Sunday.

Well, Google tells me it’s a 1989 play, performed by just two actors depicting a whole gamut of characters in just one evening.

A Landlord and Landlady help us to meet their ‘regulars’ and it’s all set in a Northern pub. Not ‘a set’ of a pub. In an actual pub. What could go wrong? The risks and rewards were great in equal measure.

Toss out of the window any preconceived ideas of conventional stagecraft – jettison expectations of technical wizardry: lights, special effects and complex sound booths. Scoff at the concept of costumes or sets and jeer at the notion of hair or make-up artistry. No sir, thank you very much, not for our NOMAD players such frippery.

Well, as long as you discount the odd scarf, dubious hat and a knock at the door. It’s minimal. It’s ruddy brave.

The audience has settled, a few latecomers self-consciously shuffled in, the jeopardy of further door-rattlers put to bed, we were ready.

Keith Shotton and Claire Barber play our squabbling pub Landlord and Landlady, their own tragedy slowly unravelling during the course of the action and dragging us along in their wake to meet their pub regulars. The warmth and repartee from these two makes us actually feel that they are Landlords here in Alnwick, so totally at home do we feel. Surely they must have been doing this for years.

The light hearted ‘front row’ engagement is brilliant fun, and Keith’s drunken scouser Moth chatting up a lady on the front row is hilarious. Keith carries off with ease both a heart melting portrayal of the Widower basking in happy memories of his wife, and a controlling, physically abusive Roy, then transitions back to Landlord astonishingly quickly. And these are just a couple of the characters he treats us to.

We are emotionally flung from deeply uncomfortable to a level of cheerfulness which is frankly rude. We’re beginning to feel emotionally wrung out like wet beer cloths.

Claire equally transitions between characters with such ease, and it is this complete immersion in each character and bladelike transformation to another that keeps us all hooked. She plays the quiet abused girlfriend of Roy so disturbingly well, and her laugh-out-loud big-man-loving Mrs Iger is sublime. The actual Landlady of the actual pub we’re all enjoying is sat close to the front, and is treated to an up close and personal monologue by Claire playing ‘the other woman’.

We’re all fleeting voyeurs of a couple’s subterfuge and it’s deliciously wonderful and yet at the same time depressing.

Then, with a flick of her bar towel she’s back to Landlady and we’re left trying to scrape ourselves off the tongue and groove.

Just when you think the emotional storm will never end, the play draws to a close with last orders and we learn at last of our Publicans’ heartbreaking story. It’s almost a relief when it’s over, we were laughing, now we’re crying, and we just can’t take any more.

What I found really interesting is that the play is over 35 years old and is as relevant today as it was then - despite how the internet has since shaped both Society and ‘Pubscape’.

Jan Turner has beautifully choreographed the action, delivered sad and hilarious in equal part and treated us to a wonderful dose of humanity.

If you have a chance to see NOMAD perform ‘Two’ in a pub near you – don’t hesitate, order your pint, pull up a stool and let these wonderful characters creatively slap you around the chops. You’ll be a bedraggled mess on the alehouse floor, not quite believing what’s just hit you, but knowing it was very, very good.