Cinderella at The Maltings is a joyful triumph of clap-along music, dazzling stage sets, fantastical costumes and button-bright (more Buttons later) performances guaranteed to get every member of the family laughing, singing, and, of course, shouting at the stage.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The high-energy, wisecracking, magically sparkly, innuendo-packed pantomime at the Berwick venue is a Christmas treat.

The stakes are high – oh yes they are! Affable King Barty (think of all the rhymes) may not warm to pizza magnate Pinkie Pinkleton, but he’s clueless as to how far she’ll go to get her foot over the castle threshold and his crown on her head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pinkie’s mission to thwart the course of true love in favour of her hideously gifted daughters is, of course, hampered by magic, cute talking puppets, a Princess Ball, glass slippers and a transformation scene that made the audience gasp.

Twinkle, Pinkie and Tinkle Pinkleton and the Chilli Peppers. Picture by Kerr Photography.

Wendy Payn writes a delicious panto script and Cinderella is one of her finest. The pace holds throughout and includes the audience at every opportunity. And the audience lapped it up, pretty much taking over the singing of ‘I’m a Believer’ in the second half.

Payn also plays villainous Pinkie, a poison Barbie, whose ambition for power and pink is outdone only by her meddling and flippant cruelty – her nickname for Cinderella (Chloe Millar) is ‘Clumpy’.

Millar is everything a modern Cinderella should be: down-to-earth, calm under pressure and no pushover. She cuts a dash even in her deceased dad’s wellies – plus, total respect to Millar for executing the exhilarating opening dance ‘Footloose’ in crocs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinkie’s daughters, Euan McIver (Twinkle Pinkleton) and Emma Boyd (Tinkle Pinkleton), deliver slick slapstick performances. As you’d expect, they get fabulous costumes and cracking lines.

Buttons, King Barty and Prince Reginald. Picture by Kerr Photography.

From Twinkle’s instruction to Tinkle to ‘Roll your Rs’ (say it out loud) in an elocution lesson to Tinkle’s ‘hole in one’ golfing socks, no pun is left behind.

King Barty (John Stenhouse) exudes bemused cuddly charm, while nephew Prince Reginald (Cameron Ivor) – tag, ‘Reggie the Ledgie’ – bounces through the show like Tigger on steroids.

Ivor throws some of the finest dance moves of the show and the ‘Gummy Bears’ routine with Buttons and the chorus of gifted local youngsters (Team Pizza at this performance) had the audience clapping and laughing in equal measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inevitably it’s Buttons (Ross Graham) who holds things together, crossing effortlessly from castle to pizza parlour. And Graham owns the stage, ad-libbing to the audience, fist-bumping old buddy Prince Reg and joking with Cinderella.

But it’s the magic sprinkled by Charlotte Summers’ crisp and casually clumsy Fairy Dandelion that ensures the triumph of good over evil.

Every detail in this triumphant show is thought through, keeping the auditorium permanently buzzing – from swaying flowers to madcap chase scenes. The costumes are lavish, the sets beautiful – right down to the dandelion motif framing the stage. Lighting and sound are spot-on, music and choreography are pin sharp.

If I had one criticism, it would be that the audience was so carried away by the show’s momentum, the end came as a bit of a surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cinderella is an unadulterated romp of a show with bravura performances and back-to-back music, dance and laughter.