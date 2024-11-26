Morpeth St George’s Community Players took their audiences away to Paris when they tread the boards last week in the Church Hall with their autumn production.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In footballing terms, one of the most used phrases is ‘a game of two halves’.

For ‘Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue S’il Vous Plait’ – a farce by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jnr – it was a play of two acts!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The script for the first failed to inspire a very good audience, but the second certainly brought more laughs and was much more enjoyable.

Picture taken during a rehearsal for the production.

A cast of five played 17 different characters and performed well on the night – no more so than Alan Bullock who was supported by debutant Suzi Hutton, Sue Rutherford, Bridget Rowbottom, Lena Walsh and a cameo guest appearance from Dave Coghill, whilst Jo Evans directed events.