Review of Morpeth St George's Community Players' latest production

By Brian Bennett
Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:22 BST

Morpeth St George’s Community Players took their audiences away to Paris when they tread the boards last week in the Church Hall with their autumn production.

In footballing terms, one of the most used phrases is ‘a game of two halves’.

For ‘Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue S’il Vous Plait’ – a farce by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jnr – it was a play of two acts!

The script for the first failed to inspire a very good audience, but the second certainly brought more laughs and was much more enjoyable.

Picture taken during a rehearsal for the production.
Picture taken during a rehearsal for the production.

A cast of five played 17 different characters and performed well on the night – no more so than Alan Bullock who was supported by debutant Suzi Hutton, Sue Rutherford, Bridget Rowbottom, Lena Walsh and a cameo guest appearance from Dave Coghill, whilst Jo Evans directed events.

