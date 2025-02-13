The Jubilee Hall quickly filled up with happy adults and children, all anticipating the usual high-quality performance we have come to expect from the Coquetdale Amateur Dramatic Society at the annual Rothbury Panto.

Excitement grew as the lights dimmed, and we were treated to a marvellous medley of musical morsels from all the tunes which were to appear in the show, performed by the musical director, Stella Deckers Coulter. Stella just gets better and better in this role. She was ably assisted on percussion by Rich Hurst.

As the curtains pull back, we are treated to another wonderfully creative set – a cruise ship, awaiting its maiden voyage. The Captain and the First Mate welcome aboard the travellers, and we get our introduction to the ‘refined’ gentry of the First Class, and the poor Standard Class passengers, who are soon to be locked in the hold, with a whole lot of trouble ahead!

The scene is set for a tale of class division, social climbing, and revolting snobbery. We have the aristocratic imbeciles, and the warm-hearted stereotyping of working-class Geordies, (“Can’t live without me Greggs and me Spoons”).

‘A Titanic Pantomime’ by Coquetdale Amateur Dramatic Society. Picture: Susan Barwood

Squawking away, offering the opportunity for us to squawk back frequently, we also meet the hilarious Seagull, its handler, the Deckhand, plus the rest of the ship’s crew. Oh, and a stowaway – of course! This is a key character in the play, drawing together many of the story strands. It is played wonderfully well by Louie Mawer.

And so, we set sail on a voyage of amusement, with all the usual panto essentials: audience participation, ‘he’s behind you’, ‘oh yes it is’, characters to boo, plus local jokes, (I hope Terry from the Co-op sees the show!) and so on, The audience relished them all with loud laughter and hearty contributions!

Two potential threats to a peaceful journey were introduced early on – potential perils being the ‘Northumbrian Were Ferret, Fluffy’ (harmless when warm, highly dangerous when cold) smuggled on board by the absolutely hilarious Northumberland Granny and Dad.

But even worse, the possible unleashing of the mummified Pharaoh Whambardibdab, who was, thankfully, secured inside the Sucrose Cubicon (made of sugar, this clearly should not be allowed to get wet. Guess where it was stored? Of course, in the Hold – this IS the Titanic, remember!) Egyptologist Hazel Meyer was excellent as the ferocious mummy minder.

All aboard for panto fun in Rothbury.

Once the ship is on course for the North Atlantic Ocean, the different storylines unravel.

Three unlikely penguins appear (hang on, penguins, in the NORTH Atlantic?). They are attempting to break the boredom of sitting on cold ice awaiting the thaw, by telling jokes, such as ‘What do you call a penguin with no eyes?’ Answer: A Pen Gun. (Groan). The quick delivery and timing of the corny jokes endeared these three to the audience and they had us laughing at each appearance.

Dylan Pringle was first rate, delivering the clever Flamingo Lingo Bingo interludes.

The highlight of the singing and dancing (excellent by everyone) was when grammatically challenged Dotty was encouraged to ignore the snobbish Lady Clothtouchingham (brilliantly snooty and sozzled, Janet Bogyor) to sing to the passengers dining at the Captain’s Table.

Audiences were treated to plenty of laughs. Picture: Susan Barwood

Her worth recognised at last, Dotty (Kirsty Famelton) comes into her own. She positively glowed, as she sang sensually a fabulous, slowed down, version of Beyonce’s ‘All the Single Ladies’.

Later, when she and Nicholas (Victoria Richardson) sang a duet of ‘Kiss’ the audience were blown away at the great singing talent!

The writing, music, and all the cast and crew of ‘A Titanic Pantomime’ were outstanding this year – but the performances by all of the children have to have their own mention. They were all exceptional.

Social climbing, man-eating, serial wife, Bianca, (Xanthe Mawer) and her three daughters were especially comical. I loved how the girls did their best to be part of a different show – leaping forward at every opportunity to bellow, (I mean sing), ‘It’s a Hard Knock Life’.

‘A Titanic Pantomime’ by Coquetdale Amateur Dramatic Society. Picture: Susan Barwood

But the stand out part for me, was Eliza, played superbly by Betsy Burston. Eliza’s role embodied the moral of the story. She explained from the start to her accomplice Marsha Mallow, that it would be wise to not underestimate someone, or something, just because they are small. And this small girl had plotted an incredible scheme to ensure that by the end of the Panto, all the baddies got what was coming to them, and all the goodies went on to live fabulous, rich, happy-ever-after lives! In the end we witnessed karma in calm waters.

Yet another exceptional Panto from the always brilliant CADs team. The team is more than the actors and set creators, of course. Without the huge band of generous folk who help in a myriad of ways, this annual delight would not be anywhere near as magnificent as it always is. Everyone helps create this exuberant community celebration of creativity and merriment.

John Mawer, though, should be thanked for his whacky and wonderful ideas, writing, and motivating manner. I do not know whose idea it was to have the ‘Fat Bottomed Gull’ grabbing the always entertaining Robert Famelton (Deckhand) and flying away with him! All we see are his trousers and shoes careering across the top of the stage.

Every child I asked afterwards told me, that this was their very favourite part of the whole show! Genius!

There is still time to get your ticket to the show. But hurry up and book via this link at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/73549