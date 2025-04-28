Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Literary Festival will next week present a VE Day event featuring Professor Sir Hew Strachan, one of the UK’s most respected military historians.

Taking place at The Maltings, the evening will explore the challenges of global peace in the decades following the Second World War and reflect on the lessons still to be learned 80 years on. Free tickets are available for Second World War veterans.

Titled The War to End All Wars: Why the Rules of War Have Failed to Prevent War since 1945, Sir Hew’s talk on Thursday, May 8 will offer a timely perspective on how conflict has evolved, why the international community has struggled to uphold a post-war rules-based order and what history still has to teach us about peace today.

It will be chaired by Lieutenant General John Cooper, former Deputy Commander of Allied Forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and a local resident.

Following the talk, the public will be invited to take part in a torch-lit walk to the town’s beacon, led by pipers from the Berwick Pipe Band, where a ceremonial beacon lighting will mark the anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

Andrew Deuchar, director of the Berwick Literary Festival, said: “It is a real privilege to welcome Sir Hew Strachan to Berwick to mark such a significant moment in global and national memory.

“His deep understanding of the causes, consequences and legacy of war helps us to reflect meaningfully on the continuing importance of peace.

“This is a particularly apt addition to our year-round programme of events as we look ahead to the 2025 festival in October – where our theme, The Things That Make for Peace, will shape conversations across fiction, history, poetry and beyond.

“Berwick has long been a border town shaped by conflict and reconciliation, and there is nowhere better to host a conversation about the need to keep learning from the past.

“We’re honoured to provide a platform for such a vital voice.”

Doors open at 6.30pm for the talk, which starts at 7.30pm. General admission is £12.50 (£10 concessions) and early booking is encouraged. Book tickets via The Maltings by calling 01289 330999 or going to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on