The acknowledged master of the English Concertina will be playing during ‘Voices In A Mystery – an Easter Cycle’ on Palm Sunday (March 24) at the beautiful 15th century St Gregory’s Church at Kirknewton.

Written by Paul Mein, the live poetry theatre piece imagines the Crucifixion as seen through the eyes of minor characters and consists of a cycle of poems with linking narrative.

While the work clearly touches on religious themes, with a few identifiable characters – such as Barabbas - from the gospels, the main focus is on the stories told by minor players.

These include the physician who examines Jesus after the Crucifixion; the crippled legionary who escorts Jesus on the way to Calvary and the maker of crosses who was once apprenticed to Joseph.

Other characters include the servants responsible for the Passover supper and a man who awaits the birth of his son and sees an angel in the Garden.

Paul said: “The stories look at the everyday lives touched by a momentous event, even though its significance is not always recognised; ordinary folk – servants, fishermen, soldiers, tradespeople – who express their stories with humour, anger, awe and tenderness. “

Alistair will be playing the concertina and the Northumbrian pipes as an integral part of the event.

“He has the unique ability to match the narrative with his music,” said Paul.