Rehearsals in full swing for Alnwick Stage Musical Society production of Made in Dagenham

The award-winning Alnwick Stage Musical Society will be taking audiences back to the swinging 60s for their upcoming show, Made in Dagenham.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:18 GMT
Based on the hit film of the same name, this show is a feel good musical comedy, with a fab soundtrack that promises to be the ultimate feel-good night out.

The show tells the true story of the 1968 Ford Dagenham Machinist’s strike. When Ford’s Dagenham car plant downgrades the female workers’ pay, working mum Rita leads her friends in a battle against Ford and the corrupted union supposed to protect them. As Rita’s success leading the strike grows, so does the pressure.

The creative team, director Claire Barber, musical director Peter Brown and choreographer Leonie Airlie have all been working incredibly hard with the talented cast to bring this show to life.

It is showing at Alnwick Playhouse from March 19-23.

Book tickets either at the Playhouse box office or https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/.

