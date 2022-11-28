Cast members have started their preparations with the traditional read-through of the script for Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves, written and directed by The Maltings’ very own Wendy Payn and produced by the same team responsible for 2019’s bestselling Aladdin and 2021’s magical Snow White.

The 2022 panto will be performed between December 10 and 30 – with a choice of matinee and evening performances.

Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves is a fresh new twist on the famous tale from the Arabian Nights and is suitable for everyone age two and older.

Cast members pictured during the read-through of the script for Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves.

The cast includes the following: Georgia Fordyce (Princess Lapsang Souchong), Charlotte Payn (Pixie Perfection), Ross Graham (The Wazzir), Emma Boyd (Fizzy Lizzy), Cameron Ivor (Ali Baba​), John Stenhouse (Dexter), Euan McIver (Bebe Beautiful).