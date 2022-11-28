News you can trust since 1854
Rehearsals begin for Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves at The Maltings

Rehearsals are now underway for this year’s pantomime at The Maltings in Berwick.

By Andrew Coulson
17 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 4:55pm

Cast members have started their preparations with the traditional read-through of the script for Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves, written and directed by The Maltings’ very own Wendy Payn and produced by the same team responsible for 2019’s bestselling Aladdin and 2021’s magical Snow White.

The 2022 panto will be performed between December 10 and 30 – with a choice of matinee and evening performances.

Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves is a fresh new twist on the famous tale from the Arabian Nights and is suitable for everyone age two and older.

Cast members pictured during the read-through of the script for Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves.

The cast includes the following: Georgia Fordyce (Princess Lapsang Souchong), Charlotte Payn (Pixie Perfection), Ross Graham (The Wazzir), Emma Boyd (Fizzy Lizzy), Cameron Ivor (Ali Baba​), John Stenhouse (Dexter), Euan McIver (Bebe Beautiful).

For more information and to book tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/ali-baba-and-the-four-tea-thieves

