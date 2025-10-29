A theatre school that found success on Dragon’s Den is celebrating a successful first half-term after expanding to Northumberland.

Back in September, Razzamataz Theatre Schools opened its newest location in Bedlington, building on the success of its established Newcastle school.

Razzamataz gained national recognition in 2007 after winning over Duncan Bannatyne on Dragon’s Den and the company now operates schools all across the country.

Newcastle students have since gone on to perform at Disney Land Paris and London's famous Shaftesbury Theatre – exciting opportunities which will now be opened up to young Northumberland performers.

Students have enjoyed their first half-term at Razzamataz Theatre School Northumberland.

Jess Corner, head of signing and drama said: “It’s been an exciting start for Razzamataz Theatre Schools Northumberland.

"The school has quickly become a vibrant new hub for creativity, confidence, and community in the area, welcoming enthusiastic young performers and their families from across Northumberland.”

At East Bedlington Community Centre, students aged four to 18 have been enjoying a wide range of performing arts activities including singing, dancing, acting and creative play.

The youngest group, Minis have been working towards earning their Bravery Badge – a special recognition for students who show courage, try new things, and support their classmates.

The Juniors have been busy making new friends and growing in confidence, with a particular highlight being their energetic performance of TikTok-trending song If I Were a Fish and an immersive version of The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

Meanwhile, the Inters and Seniors have thrown themselves into both commercial and musical theatre dance styles, performing script snippets from Wicked the Musical, and sharing their routines with younger students.