Puffin Theatre Club recently took audiences on a trip to Neverland with their lively performance of Peter Pan at St Cuthbert’s Hall in Amble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast, aged between four and 12, delivered a show full of energy, humour and impressive stage presence.

From the opening scene with the Darling children, it was clear that the young performers had put real effort and enthusiasm into their roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florence (12) struck a strong balance of mischief and bravery as Peter Pan, while Arya (10) brought warmth and confidence to the role of Wendy.

Puffin Theatre Club performed Peter Pan at St Cuthbert’s Hall in Amble.

The younger cast members brought colour and movement as Lost Boys, wild warriors, pirates and mermaids, with a particularly well-executed mermaid dance drawing plenty of smiles from the audience.

Hook, played by Arthur (12), and the Tick-Tock Croc, played by new starter Drew (8), were standout highlights – both brought great comic timing and character to the stage.

Co-owner Rosie said after the show: “The children have worked so hard for this and we’re proud of every single one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a joy to watch them grow in confidence and creativity, especially those who only joined in January.”

Fellow co-owner Sarah added: “It all came together so well on stage. A big thank you to Simon, our fantastic sound guy, and to all the parents who support their little puffins in exploring theatre.”

The production proved to be a fun and memorable afternoon, with the young cast delivering a fresh and entertaining take on a classic tale.