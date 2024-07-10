Puffin Theatre Club members perform age-appropriate versions of Shakespeare plays
The children, aged between four and 12, performed a series of sketches featuring famous faces and well-known tales.
From the hunchbacked Richard III to the power-mad Macbeths, the older children took on serious roles with a lightheartedness that entertained the audience.
The younger children began with Romeo and Juliet and closed the show with their version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, showcasing the absurdity of Shakespeare’s tragic and comic romances.
There were sword fights, fairies and – of course – a donkey head.
Sarah Price, who co-founded the club, said: “To see children as young as four delivering lines of Shakespeare with their own personality was fantastic.”
At moments the children paused stories to rewrite the script, empowering weak characters and skipping some of the gory bits.
“It’s a great way to learn about Shakespeare,” said Rosie Bush, co-founder. “We were able to capture the stories everyone knows, but put a new spin on them.”
So, contrary to her usual fate, Desdemona dumped her controlling husband on stage and Much Ado About Nothing’s Beatrice proposed to her Benedick.
“We’ll be going back into panto mode soon,” added Sarah, “but we’re really proud of Puffins – though they are little, they gave a fierce performance!”
For more information about Puffin Theatre Club, go to its Facebook page or email [email protected]
