Puffin Theatre Club members perform age-appropriate versions of Shakespeare plays

By Puffin Theatre Club review
Published 10th Jul 2024, 18:13 BST
A Midsummer Night’s Dream was included in the performances.A Midsummer Night’s Dream was included in the performances.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream was included in the performances.
Puffin Theatre Club recently presented a heavily abridged and absurdly spoofed version of ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’ in Amble.

The children, aged between four and 12, performed a series of sketches featuring famous faces and well-known tales.

From the hunchbacked Richard III to the power-mad Macbeths, the older children took on serious roles with a lightheartedness that entertained the audience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The younger children began with Romeo and Juliet and closed the show with their version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, showcasing the absurdity of Shakespeare’s tragic and comic romances.

The power-mad Macbeths were included in the performances.The power-mad Macbeths were included in the performances.
The power-mad Macbeths were included in the performances.

There were sword fights, fairies and – of course – a donkey head.

Sarah Price, who co-founded the club, said: “To see children as young as four delivering lines of Shakespeare with their own personality was fantastic.”

At moments the children paused stories to rewrite the script, empowering weak characters and skipping some of the gory bits.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a great way to learn about Shakespeare,” said Rosie Bush, co-founder. “We were able to capture the stories everyone knows, but put a new spin on them.”

So, contrary to her usual fate, Desdemona dumped her controlling husband on stage and Much Ado About Nothing’s Beatrice proposed to her Benedick.

“We’ll be going back into panto mode soon,” added Sarah, “but we’re really proud of Puffins – though they are little, they gave a fierce performance!”

For more information about Puffin Theatre Club, go to its Facebook page or email [email protected]

Related topics:Shakespeare

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.