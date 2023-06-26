With a cast of 30 children aged between 4 and 12, the Roald Dahl classic was performed twice on Saturday.

Families of foxes, badgers, moles, rabbits, weasels, mice and rats took the audience from above to below ground, via a chicken house and cider store.

The three wicked farmers - Boggis, Bunce and Bean - were depicted horribly well, complete with disgusting sound effects.

The cast.

Fantastic Mr Fox himself, played by 11-year-old Ethan, held the whole show together with his professional performance and charisma.

After the show, co-founder Rosie Bush said: “We’re always incredibly proud of our puffins, and particularly this time as they put on two fantastic shows on one of the hottest days of the year.”

The club will next take to the stage in a Harry Potter-themed Christmas show, and are running a summer school from August 14-18. For more information contact [email protected]

The Fox family.

Mole.

Cast members.