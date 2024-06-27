Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you tired of grim news and election debates? Enjoy an evening with The Portable Theatre Company. This award-winning group will soon be visiting local villages with their latest production: “The Odd Couple” (Female Version) by Neil Simon.

The play is Simon’s rewriting of the original, popularised by the film starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. In this later stage version, Olive, successful in her working life but a slob at home, struggles to cope with Florence, whose obsession with order and cleanliness leads to hilarious conflict.

When Florence moves in, not only does she disrupt Olive’s happy domestic disorder, but she also threatens their other friendships. Further comedy is provided by a date with Spanish neighbours, whom Olive sees as potential suitors. The play promises laughter and fun, as well as some poignant moments in which Simon has skilfully suggested the more vulnerable sides of this odd couple.

Performances will take place at 7.30pm in Embleton on July 10, Rothbury on July 11, and Warkworth on July 12-13. Tickets are £10 and can be bought at the Village Post Offices in Embleton and Warkworth, or Tully’s in Rothbury. Alternatively, you can apply for them online at: [email protected]

Rehearsals for ‘The Odd Couple’.

This year, The Portable Theatre Company is supporting Mind and Sole Hub, a local organisation providing activities to promote mental and physical well-being. Money collected and all profits from the bar will go to this group. Please note all venues will be cash only.