The Portable Theatre Company’s latest production, ‘Playhouse Creatures’, by April de Angelis, brings the life of 17th century London theatre to village halls in Embleton, Rothbury and Warkworth.

Set in 1669, the play explores the experiences of five of the first professional actresses, who included the King’s mistress, Nell Gwyn, and Mrs Betterton, the wife of a renowned theatre manager.

Many of the events depicted are documented in writing of the period, and provide a powerful insight into the lives of the women.

The play is by turns moving, shocking and bawdy, reflecting the precarious lives the women led and society’s attitude towards them.

Modern audiences may find the themes and characters thought-provoking and even wonder if much has changed over the centuries.

At each performance, there will be a collection for the company’s chosen charities: The Great North Air Ambulance Service and The RNLI - Amble, Craster and Seahouses Lifeboat Stations.

In addition, all profits from the bar will be donated to these invaluable organisations. Please note that all performances are cash only.

Shows take place in Embleton on July 2, tickets from Post Office; Rothbury on July 3, tickets from Tully’s; Warkworth on July 4-5, tickets from Post Office. They start at 7.30pm. Alternatively you can buy via [email protected]

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. In view of the adult content of the play, The Portable Theatre Company suggests that audiences are 14+. If past performances are an indication of the company’s popularity, tickets will sell quickly.