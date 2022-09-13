Ponteland Repertory Society back on the yellow brick road

Picture from a rehearsal for ‘The Wizard of Oz’ by Ponteland Repertory Society.

Its ‘The Wizard of Oz’ show can be enjoyed by adults and children alike, and the cast and crew have been working tirelessly for weeks and months to bring this production to the stage.

A Ponteland Repertory Society spokeswoman said: “We have been on a very tough journey, as have you all, but we are now nearly ready to go with everything crossed.

“You will all be familiar with the songs from the show as Dorothy and her beloved dog Toto go on a journey through the Land of Oz to the Emerald city – accompanied by her friends the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion – so you can sing along if you want to!

“Toto has been created as an amazingly believable puppet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have many local and favourite actors, both very young and more mature, who look forward to seeing you all once again.

“We are back in the Memorial Hall on Friday, September 23 at 7pm, Saturday, September 24 for a 2pm matinee and at 7pm, and on Sunday, September 25 for a 3pm matinee.

“The UNITY Bar will be open on those days as well as refreshments and, of course, ice creams.”