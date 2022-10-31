Blowin’ A Hooley Theatre has partnered with local community, military and veteran organisations to offer workshops and create a play that will be viewed across the North East – including Northumberland.

The performance venues and dates for Notice To Move include The Gymnasium Gallery in Berwick on Wednesday, November 9 from 7.30pm and Seaton Delaval Arts Centre on Sunday, November 13 from 7pm.

The play centres on the relationships and camaraderie of six soldiers, which is challenged when mistakes are made just hours before deployment.

Each of the characters brings their own individuality and issues to the production and ultimately there are big decisions to be made by the group of soldiers, who can only ‘hurry up and wait’.