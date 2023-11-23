The members of Berwick-based Damp Knight Comedy are getting ready to perform a Christmas Show full of “surreal, unpredictable spontaneity” in their home town.

To round off their eighth year of performing around the North East of England and the south of Scotland, they are bringing a festive special to The Maltings – showcasing their quick wits, stage chemistry and complete lack of shame.

Many audiences have seen them selling out shows in the Henry Travers Studio, but ‘Die Haardvark’ will be the first time they have been ‘let loose’ on the much bigger Main Stage, giving them a bigger opportunity for more hilarity, more over the top songs, scenes, characters and unpredictable madness.

Ross Graham, David Simpson and Oliver Payn formed the improvised comedy group in 2015, which later grew to include Neil Watson and their musical accompaniment – Paul Summers (and Mark Vevers until he moved abroad).

Picture from Damp Knight Comedy's 'Dexter’s Labradoratory' show earlier this year.

Ross, David and Oliver all met many years ago while performing in the Maltings Youth Theatre and since then, they have been involved in countless shows from comedies and musicals to pantomimes and heavy dramas.

Probably their most popular appearance lately is wowing audiences with their singing and dancing in the ‘Here Come the Girls’ shows.

As for ‘Die Haardvark’ on Thursday, December 14, old favourites such as Forward/Reverse and New Choice will be on offer as well as the ever growing arsenal of Damp Knight originally created games – including some new festive themed ones.

The group said: “If you haven’t seen Damp Knight Comedy before, we take elements from popular improv TV shows (such as Mock the Week, Fast and Loose and Whose Line Is It Anyway?), to create comedy games and scenes, while adding our own signature brand of surreal, unpredictable spontaneity and hitting fast-forward for a night of unforgettable, high-octane comedy, inspired entirely by the audience’s suggestions.

“So why not join us for our first ever Christmas special? It’s a night of hilarity for all who attend, or an opportunity to get proper bonus points on your staff Christmas night out by bringing them to a comedy show.