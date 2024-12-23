Play set in a pub coming to Alnwick, Warkworth and Rothbury

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:23 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:26 GMT
Alnwick-based theatre group NOMAD is bringing a different style of performance to local venues.

TWO, by dramatist Jim Cartwright, is a poignant and touching play exploring working class characters in northern Britain.

Join us behind the bar of a typical northern pub, meet the landlord and landlady, a bickering husband and wife and a host of regulars who visit their local. The feuding couple keep everyone’s spirits up while hiding their own dark tragedy, coming to a head in a heart rending outpouring.

Skilfully performed by two actors playing all 14 roles, each segment combines humour and pathos, weaving together rich tales full of human emotion.

NOMAD theatre group are peforming TWO at various venues.

It can be seen at The Playhouse Bar in Alnwick on January 28, 7.30pm; Newcastle House in Rothbury on January 30, 7.30pm; Memorial Hall in Warkworth on January 31, 7.30pm and The Alegate in Alnwick on February 2 at 1.30pm.

Tickets £7.50. To order please email [email protected]

