Play set in a pub coming to Alnwick, Warkworth and Rothbury
TWO, by dramatist Jim Cartwright, is a poignant and touching play exploring working class characters in northern Britain.
Join us behind the bar of a typical northern pub, meet the landlord and landlady, a bickering husband and wife and a host of regulars who visit their local. The feuding couple keep everyone’s spirits up while hiding their own dark tragedy, coming to a head in a heart rending outpouring.
Skilfully performed by two actors playing all 14 roles, each segment combines humour and pathos, weaving together rich tales full of human emotion.
It can be seen at The Playhouse Bar in Alnwick on January 28, 7.30pm; Newcastle House in Rothbury on January 30, 7.30pm; Memorial Hall in Warkworth on January 31, 7.30pm and The Alegate in Alnwick on February 2 at 1.30pm.
Tickets £7.50. To order please email [email protected]
