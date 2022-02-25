Play at Morpeth venue is under starter’s orders

A publicity image for ‘Ladies’ Day’ at St George’s URC in Morpeth. Picture by Debbie Todd.

It appears all are in for a memorable time – only things don’t go according to plan.

The Morpeth St George’s Community Players are tackling ‘Ladies’ Day’, written by Amanda Whittington.

The play, which combines laughter with tragedy, will be performed in the Church Hall from Thursday, March 17 to Saturday, March 19, with curtain up at 7.30pm.

The event is going ahead two years later than originally scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grace Winpenny debuts in the role of director/producer and brings first-hand experience of how racecourses operate.

She said: “I really wanted to produce ‘Ladies’ Day’ for the players as I can relate to the play on a number of levels, particularly having spent over six years living in York and working at the racecourse for several meetings.

“The four women in the play are particularly interesting and have multi-layered roles. In some ways, the characters are so contrasting but the closeness of their friendship really shines throughout the play – as much as ‘Ladies’ Day’ is about a day at the races, it’s mainly about friendship.”