Play at Morpeth venue is under starter’s orders
The horses are under starters orders and on the terraces, the ladies are looking resplendent on a day especially attributed to them, writes Brian Bennett.
It appears all are in for a memorable time – only things don’t go according to plan.
The Morpeth St George’s Community Players are tackling ‘Ladies’ Day’, written by Amanda Whittington.
The play, which combines laughter with tragedy, will be performed in the Church Hall from Thursday, March 17 to Saturday, March 19, with curtain up at 7.30pm.
The event is going ahead two years later than originally scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Grace Winpenny debuts in the role of director/producer and brings first-hand experience of how racecourses operate.
She said: “I really wanted to produce ‘Ladies’ Day’ for the players as I can relate to the play on a number of levels, particularly having spent over six years living in York and working at the racecourse for several meetings.
“The four women in the play are particularly interesting and have multi-layered roles. In some ways, the characters are so contrasting but the closeness of their friendship really shines throughout the play – as much as ‘Ladies’ Day’ is about a day at the races, it’s mainly about friendship.”
Grace added: “The chemistry between the four women was crucial to get right, but the whole cast have been giving it their all and going the extra furlong in rehearsals, and have brought this play to life.”