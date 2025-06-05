Plans for Simonside Estate to be discussed as part of Earth Matters event in Alnwick

Are there ways of farming which can be better for wildlife, better for the soil and in the long run better for us all?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What a Wonderful World Festival presents Earth Matters, a discussion on this important subject on Saturday, June 28 in Alnwick Playhouse auditorium at 2pm.

Alastair Driver, senior advisor, Global Rewinding Alliance, one of the UK’s leading conservationists, will examine how getting the balance right between the needs of nature, and the essentials of food production can be tailored to each particular environment and hopes to bust a few myths about rewilding in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland Wildlife Trust are purchasing the Simonside Estate which will play a vital role in establishing a 40 mile wildlife corridor from Druridge Bay to Kielder. How will the farms on the estate continue to thrive? Mike Pratt, CEO of the Trust, will explain their plans.

Simonside, near Rothbury.

David George of Newcastle University will expand on the various possibilities of sustainable food production while James Barber will bring the view of an experienced Northumberland farmer and land manager.

Tom Burston, another local farmer, will chair the discussion and is very keen that all opinions can be aired. So if you have a view on how best we can find a balance between nature recovery, farming and local communities come along and join in the conversation.

The fourth staging of the festival takes place in Alnwick with additional events in Rothbury, Hauxley, Amble and the Hepple Estate.

Tickets for all events in the What a Wonderful World Festival from alnwickplayhouse.co.uk