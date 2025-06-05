Plans for Simonside Estate to be discussed as part of Earth Matters event in Alnwick
What a Wonderful World Festival presents Earth Matters, a discussion on this important subject on Saturday, June 28 in Alnwick Playhouse auditorium at 2pm.
Alastair Driver, senior advisor, Global Rewinding Alliance, one of the UK’s leading conservationists, will examine how getting the balance right between the needs of nature, and the essentials of food production can be tailored to each particular environment and hopes to bust a few myths about rewilding in the process.
Northumberland Wildlife Trust are purchasing the Simonside Estate which will play a vital role in establishing a 40 mile wildlife corridor from Druridge Bay to Kielder. How will the farms on the estate continue to thrive? Mike Pratt, CEO of the Trust, will explain their plans.
David George of Newcastle University will expand on the various possibilities of sustainable food production while James Barber will bring the view of an experienced Northumberland farmer and land manager.
Tom Burston, another local farmer, will chair the discussion and is very keen that all opinions can be aired. So if you have a view on how best we can find a balance between nature recovery, farming and local communities come along and join in the conversation.
The fourth staging of the festival takes place in Alnwick with additional events in Rothbury, Hauxley, Amble and the Hepple Estate.
Tickets for all events in the What a Wonderful World Festival from alnwickplayhouse.co.uk
