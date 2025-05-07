Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth is inviting entries for a new playwriting competition – with a chance to have your script developed into a theatrical performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After all scripts have been reviewed, a panel will create a longlist of selected scripts and writers. Each writer will be contacted to inform them whether they have made the longlist.

The panel will reconvene to shortlist 10 scripts. Once the shortlist has been determined, the panel, alongside additional readers will re-read each script before the Round 1 winners are announced in early 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five writers/scripts will receive a £1,000 development prize to collaborate with creative teams to develop the script for the stage.

The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth.

Following this, each script will be performed in a rehearsed reading in front of an audience, as well as a panel of theatre creatives, directors, and producers at The Studio at The Phoenix Theatre.

At the end of the week, one script will be selected by the panel and awarded the final development prize of £5,000 to work with The Phoenix Theatre in developing the script into a performance-ready piece. This piece will be staged in the main auditorium at The Phoenix Theatre.

Operational Manager Kyle Crook said: “This is a great opportunity for new writers to have their work seen on stage and performed to theatre audiences. The Phoenix is committed to supporting the new generation of script writers and we’re encouraging people from all backgrounds to submit their scripts and tell their stories.”

Submissions open on Sunday, June 1 at www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk/playwriting-competition/