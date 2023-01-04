It will be Alnwick Theatre Club’s first panto since the Covid pandemic and the first time it has performed Dick Whittington in 20 years.

All the panto favourites are taking part with Helen Gee-Graham as Dick Whittington and Jimmy Dodds as the Dame, who is the Fitzwarren’s cook Maureen.

Philippa Mawer plays the lovestruck Alice Fitzwarren, Julie Vint is Fairy Bow Bells and Peter Biggers as the master of evil King Rat. Carol Lawrence plays the Sultan of Morroco and Adam Bell plays the great hairy gorilla!

Dick Whittington and his cat, Pussy Galore. Picture: Lazy Grace

Youngsters taking on principal roles include Archie Braid as Alderman Fitzwarren, James Mawer as Idle Jack and Honey Hughes as Dick’s cat Pussy Galore.

The Dick Whittington story is told this year by Tom Whalley Pantomimes.

Its inspiration was the real-life Richard Whittington, a wealthy merchant and later Lord Mayor of London who rose from poverty-stricken childhood with the fortune he made through the sale of his cat to a rat-infested country.

It is directed by Helen Gee Graham and Jimmy Dodds with Helen also taking on the choreography.

She said: “We are all so excited to be back on stage after the enforced Covid absence. We have a smashing cast with a strong chorus of youngsters joining our regulars. So, come along to London Town where the streets are paved with gold!”

Last summer, the club performed The Ladykillers, based on the Ealing film comedy, to rave reviews.

Dick Whittington the Panto runs at Alnwick Playhouse from January 20-22 and from January 26-28 at 7.30pm with matinees at 2pm on January 21, 22 and 28.

All tickets are available as usual from the Playhouse box office 01665 660550 and online at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

*Alnwick Theatre Club, alongside The Northumberland Gazette, is offering the chance of free tickets for the show on Thursday, January 26 at 7.30pm.

All you have to do is answer the following question correctly: What is the name of Dick Whittington’s cat in the show?

Email your answer along with your name, address, mobile number and email address to: [email protected]

