Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight shows are planned at Alnwick Playhouse from January 20-22 and January 26-28.

There is a read through of the script on Thursday, September 8 at 7.30pm at Duchess’s Community High School.

Auditions for principal roles take place on Thursday, September 15, same time and place.

Alnwick Playhouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...