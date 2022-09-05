Panto plans announced by Alnwick Theatre Club
Alnwick Theatre Club has announced ‘Dick Whittington’ as its upcoming pantomime.
Eight shows are planned at Alnwick Playhouse from January 20-22 and January 26-28.
There is a read through of the script on Thursday, September 8 at 7.30pm at Duchess’s Community High School.
Auditions for principal roles take place on Thursday, September 15, same time and place.
Rehearsals are every Monday and Thursday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the school, starting on September 22. Chorus will rehearse one night per week until half term. New cast members welcome.