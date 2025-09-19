A chilling new one-woman show inspired by the author of Gothic tales of The Railway Children is set to stop in Alnwick this Halloween.

A Monkey with Cymbals presents Haunted Shadows: The Gothic Tales of Edith Nesbit, which tours the UK from October 24 to May 9 2026.

The production comes to Alnwick Playhouse on Wednesday, October 29 at 7.30pm.

Performed by Claire Louise Amias and directed by horror expert Jonathan Rigby, the show retells three of Nesbit’s most unnerving works.

In The Shadow, a repressed housekeeper encounters an abominable entity, while in The Pavilion the shade of a long-dead necromancer envelops a social gathering. Finally, a deranged young woman harbours a deadly secret in a rediscovered story called A Strange Experience.

This timely adaptation of Nesbit’s Gothic tales was first performed at Islington’s Old Red Lion Theatre in 2024, the centenary of Nesbit’s death.

For her performance, Claire Louise Amias won this year’s Hamilton Deane Award.

For full tour details, visit www.amonkeywithcymbals.co.uk/haunted-shadows.