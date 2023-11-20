Northumberland Theatre Company has announced the touring dates and locations for its production of a famous festive story.

Last year's adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’ received rave reviews and positive audience feedback, prompting the decision to share the joy of the production with a wider audience this year at a range of rural venues.

The three-person cast includes Charles Dickens and Ebenezer Scrooge portrayed by Louis Roberts. Joining him are Melanie Dagg, known for her work in Macbeth and last year’s adaptation, and Dean Logan, currently wowing audiences in Gerry and Sewell at Live Theatre.

The Dickens novella has been adapted and reimagined into a family friendly production by talented writer Stewart Howson.

“Taking ‘A Christmas Carol’ on tour is our way of making theatre more inclusive and bringing the magic of Dickens to diverse communities," said Louis, artistic director of the Northumberland Theatre Company.

“In these challenging times, the story's themes of redemption and family resonate deeply. We want families, especially those with limited access to theatre, to share in the magic of ‘A Christmas Carol’ this year.”

The tour spans various dates and locations, with the finale on December 23 and 24 in Capheaton Village Hall and Tea Room.

Other locations include Cockburnspath Village Hall (December 1), Watson Memorial Hall, Lucker (December 2), Chatton Village Hall (December 8), The Dovecote Centre in Amble (December 9 and 10), Corsenside Parish Hall (December 12), Acklington Village Hall (December 21) and The Hindmarsh Hall in Alnmouth (December 22).