Northumberland Theatre Company on the road this autumn at more than 20 venues

Amble, the home of The Northumberland Theatre Company, will see the start of NTC’s autumn tour to more than 20 venues.

The professional theatre company pack their actors, stage, lighting, costumes, music, props into their van and visit towns and villages across the north of England and the Borders, starting in Amble on September 25 at the Dovecote Centre, their home base.

The latest tour is a rewrite of Robert Louis Stevenson’s plays, The Body Snatcher and The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde; a double bill for the price of one. Both spookie tales to keep theatre goers on the edge of their seats.

Venues include Stamfordham, Chatton, Lucker, Etal, Newbiggin, Glanton and Alnmouth, and the plays will also tour across in Cumbria, south to Bishop Auckland and north to the Borders, enabling thousands of people both young and old to view professional theatre near to home.

Northumberland Theatre Company will kickstart their autumn tour in Amble. Picture: Jim Donnelly

One of the three national and international actors on stage is Chris Connel, who is just back from Broadway and is well known as the original Oliver Kilburn in Lee Hall’s “The Pitmen Painters”.

For the first time the NTC team will be supported by the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme from October 8 to 12. Like NTC, they take cultural events to the wider community, including theatre. Working together will open doors to even more rural audiences. Tour details are all on the NTC website, www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

For the final night of these gothic plays, NTC returns to Amble on November 1, again at the Dovecote Centre. The actors, producers and writers go straight back into rehearsals for a Christmas presentation of Grimms Tales.