The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

The show at the town’s Dovecote Centre on Tuesday, July 27 at 7.30pm is a “pay what you want” event, making theatre accessible to everyone.

The touring show will then move on to the Durham Fringe Festival in August.

In a bizarre, and some may say supernatural coincidence, the play of the famous novel written by Robert Louis Stephenson has been adapted for the stage by Stewart Howson and the aptly named associate producer Louis Roberts.

“I must say that it is a total coincidence that my name is so close to the great Robert Louis Stephenson, but I can assure you that the similarity with him or indeed Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde stops there,” said Louis.

“This is our first production since Covid restrictions were lifted and we are all looking forward to bringing theatre to everyone both here at Amble and at Durham next month.”

The gothic classic which looks at human personality and addiction will feature at the Durham Fringe Festival from July 28 to August 1 and stars North East actors Philip Harrison, Lewis Matthews and Sean Kenney.

It also marks a directing debut for trainee director Hannah Maddison Huttly.

To reserve a ticket for the Amble performance, email [email protected]

Tickets for Cinderella - The Amble Panto are also now available to purchase online and in person at The Dovecote Centre on a Monday or Tuesday between 11am and 5pm.