Northumberland cancer survivor’s cruise-inspired comedy to debut in Warkworth this July
Going Overboard will debut at Warkworth’s Memorial Hall on July 31 and August 1 at 7:30pm.
The play features reluctant cruiser Ken whose holiday preference is Whitley Bay, and his wife Liz who is desperate to visit foreign towns and cities.
Dave Stockburn, who wrote the play, said: “My intention in writing ‘Going Overboard’ was to explore the importance of a positive attitude and a sense of humour after my own cancer treatment in 2019.
“The play reflects my first experience of a cruise holiday and is also an affectionate tribute to my late father - a typical Northern male - on whom Ken is loosely based.”
Tickets are available at N & F Young of Amble, Warkworth Village Store and Post Office, and on the door. A donation from the shows’ proceeds will go to a local cancer charity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.