Northumberland cancer survivor’s cruise-inspired comedy to debut in Warkworth this July

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th Jul 2025, 13:17 BST
A cruise following a man’s successful cancer treatment inspired him to write a comedy for Warkworth-based acting group Far Horizon Voices.

Going Overboard will debut at Warkworth’s Memorial Hall on July 31 and August 1 at 7:30pm.

The play features reluctant cruiser Ken whose holiday preference is Whitley Bay, and his wife Liz who is desperate to visit foreign towns and cities.

Dave Stockburn, who wrote the play, said: “My intention in writing ‘Going Overboard’ was to explore the importance of a positive attitude and a sense of humour after my own cancer treatment in 2019.

Dave Stockwin, writer of Going Overboard.placeholder image
Dave Stockwin, writer of Going Overboard.

“The play reflects my first experience of a cruise holiday and is also an affectionate tribute to my late father - a typical Northern male - on whom Ken is loosely based.”

Tickets are available at N & F Young of Amble, Warkworth Village Store and Post Office, and on the door. A donation from the shows’ proceeds will go to a local cancer charity.

