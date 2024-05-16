Northern Ballet performance aimed at children coming to The Maltings in Berwick
An ideal introduction to live ballet and music for young children is going to be performed at a venue in Berwick.
Northern Ballet’s Tortoise & The Hare can be seen at The Maltings on Saturday, May 25, at 2pm and 4pm.
No-one thinks Tortoise can win the race with Hare boasting about how fast he can run, but when Hare gets distracted by games and treats, Tortoise might just surprise us all.
To book tickets, call the Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.