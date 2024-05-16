The Maltings in Berwick.

An ideal introduction to live ballet and music for young children is going to be performed at a venue in Berwick.

Northern Ballet’s Tortoise & The Hare can be seen at The Maltings on Saturday, May 25, at 2pm and 4pm.

No-one thinks Tortoise can win the race with Hare boasting about how fast he can run, but when Hare gets distracted by games and treats, Tortoise might just surprise us all.

