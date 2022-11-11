Nine pantomimes and festive shows to enjoy in the North East for Christmas 2022

1. Aladdin, Sunderland Empire, December 9 - January 2

Aladdin will be flying into Sunderland Empire from December 9, 2022 to January 2, 2023. Gary Lucy says he's counting on Mackem audiences to raise the roof at this year’s panto. The actor, who’s well-known for his roles in a host of shows such as Hollyoaks, The Bill, Casualty and Footballers’ Wives, will be starring as panto baddie Abanazer. Gary’s been in the city recently to meet with his fellow cast members, which includes North East Queen of Comedy, Miss Rory, back for a third year running as the glamorous and razor sharp witty Widow Twankey. Miss Rory will be joined by her sidekick, South Shields comic Tom Whalley, who’s become a favourite slapstick panto jester at the venue.

Photo: submitted