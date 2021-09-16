New show coming to Alnwick Playhouse promises oodles of fun for the whole family

How Long is a Piece of String.

Fully Booked Theatre are making a new show with two wild and woolly creatures that need your help to learn how to hug for the very first time.

String and Strong just can’t get along, but hopefully the Alnwick audience will be able to teach them how.

How Long is a Piece of String uses interactive technology to get kids involved, recording their voices as they enter the theatre space to add to the musical score.

With costumes and set designed by Emily Rose Spreadborough, and writing by Harry Man, the show promises to be a colourful adventure that gets friends and families reacquainted in real life.

Jennifer Essex, choreographer, says: “I can’t wait to share this beautiful show about the power of friendship. The performers are just incredible and make me laugh everyday with the wonderful characters they’ve created.

The show is on September 22. Visit https://www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/how-long-is-a-piece-of-string/