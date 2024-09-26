Wilson at Play is the latest production by Borders Pub Theatre.

Six Borders playwrights have delved into 19th Century folklore to create new short plays.

Wilson at Play is the latest production by Borders Pub Theatre, a collective that has been showcasing new writing in the Borders since 2019.

The new plays will be performed in the Picture Gallery at Paxton House, near Berwick, on Friday, October 4, from 7.30pm.

Wilson’s Tales of the Borders, and of Scotland was published in 1834 by John Mackay Wilson, the then editor of the Berwick Advertiser. It became a publishing phenomenon.

Today, the Wilson’s Tales Project aims to raise awareness of the original tales and provide a platform for contemporary artists to re-tell them in modern ways.

Borders Pub Theatre’s 10-minute texts will be rehearsed on the day of the show by actors Scott Noble, Vivien Reid and Nicola Cully, under the direction of Kolbrún Björt Sigfúsdóttir.

This type of development is often referred to as a scratch night, a method of taking new plays from page to stage in the shortest time.

The plays are The Thriftless Heir by Clare Watson, The Faa’s Revenge by Anita John, The Curse of Scotland by Campbell Hutcheson, The Overcoat by John McEwen, Gypsy Soul by Emily Larner and The Diver and the Bell by Robert Sproul-Cran.

A Paxton House spokesperson said on its website: “Wilson’s Tales were best sellers in their day and the regency Picture Gallery at Paxton House will provide the perfect theatre for the plays.”

Tickets and further information for Wilson at Play can be found at https://paxtonhouse.co.uk/event/the-border-tales