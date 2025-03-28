Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new one-man theatre show from Russell Lucas will be performed at Middleton Village Hall as part of the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme.

Third Class is based on the life of Titanic survivor Edward Dorking – it charts his journey from boarding the Titanic to arriving in New York and touring the Vaudeville circuit.

Using music, movement, projection and historical facts, Third Class tells the story of an unknown hero from a well-known story.

Russell Lucas is a London-based artist who creates work for the theatre. His projects range from creating his one-man show The Bobby Kennedy Experience and the smash hit cabaret An Evening Without Kate Bush to directing Julie Madly Deeply, the UK premieres of The Fat Man’s Wife by Tennessee Williams and The Understudy by Theresa Rebeck.

Russell Lucas is a London-based artist who creates work for the theatre.

He writes and delivers workshops on many of his artistic practices in drama schools and his book, 300 Thoughts for Theatremakers, is on sale around the world.

Kate Lynch, artistic director at Highlights, said: “I met Russell back in 2023 and I’m pleased to be bringing his new show to the north of England.

“We all know the story of the Titanic, but it’s exciting to be telling a different story – a story that easily could have been lost forever.”

Highlights Rural Touring Scheme works with volunteer promoters from more than 70 village halls and community venues across Cumbria, County Durham and Northumberland.

The performance of Third Class at Middleton Village Hall will take place on Saturday, April 12 from 7.30pm. You can book tickets in advance at https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/venue/middleton-todridge-village-hall