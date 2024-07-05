Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Take the second star to the right and head straight to Bamburgh Castle where a fun-filled theatre show promises to have you hooked.

Taking place on Saturday, July 13, Bamburgh Castle and Immersion Theatre will bring to life the fantastical adventures of Wendy and her brothers who are whisked away to Never Land by the mischievous Peter Pan.

Join Peter, Wendy, cheeky Tinkerbell, hilarious Smee and the most feared of them all - infamous Captain Hook - for an awfully big adventure in the Castle grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamburgh Castle event manager Kate Newman said: “We’re really excited to be bringing this brilliant new adaption of Peter Pan to visitors of all ages. With laugh-a-minute lines, catchy music to dance and sing along to and bags of audience interaction that’ll appeal to little ones – and those young at heart – it’s going to be a wonderful evening.”

Outdoor theatre at Bamburgh Castle.

She added: “As the performance begins at 6pm, it will be even more exciting and magical for visitors to experience being inside the castle grounds outside our usual opening hours and to see the sights at that time of day.”

Tickets are available to book online on the castle’s website and at Bamburgh Castle on the day with adult tickets priced at £20, children’s tickets £12 and family tickets available at £55.