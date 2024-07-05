New Peter Pan outdoor show at Bamburgh Castle
Taking place on Saturday, July 13, Bamburgh Castle and Immersion Theatre will bring to life the fantastical adventures of Wendy and her brothers who are whisked away to Never Land by the mischievous Peter Pan.
Join Peter, Wendy, cheeky Tinkerbell, hilarious Smee and the most feared of them all - infamous Captain Hook - for an awfully big adventure in the Castle grounds.
Bamburgh Castle event manager Kate Newman said: “We’re really excited to be bringing this brilliant new adaption of Peter Pan to visitors of all ages. With laugh-a-minute lines, catchy music to dance and sing along to and bags of audience interaction that’ll appeal to little ones – and those young at heart – it’s going to be a wonderful evening.”
She added: “As the performance begins at 6pm, it will be even more exciting and magical for visitors to experience being inside the castle grounds outside our usual opening hours and to see the sights at that time of day.”
Tickets are available to book online on the castle’s website and at Bamburgh Castle on the day with adult tickets priced at £20, children’s tickets £12 and family tickets available at £55.
It launches a jam-packed programme of family events and fun activities in the castle throughout the holidays including its first-ever Circus Weekend, Beach Craft Tours, Viking invasion, Warrior School, Uhtred Last Kingdom tours and lots more. Full details at www.bamburghcastle.com
