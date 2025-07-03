A Northumberland-based theatre company committed to supporting local communities has entered a new era, complete with a new name.

The change to Novo Theatre acknowledges the evolution of the theatre landscape and the growing needs of creatives, artists and audiences in 2025 and beyond.

The new name signifies the strategic direction of the company, making way for a new identity more fitting of its objectives and goals.

Novo Theatre Artistic Director & CEO Joe Hufton said: “I'm really excited that November Club is moving forward and becoming Novo Theatre.

Members of the Novo Theatre team.

“It's not a break with our past, but rather an evolution into where we are now, and I think it’s going to provide lots of opportunities for the future.

He added: “Novo means new, but it also connects to November and it also connects to our European heritage – it's a really exciting change and a bold step forward.

“We wanted a name that better reflects our inclusive values on which the organisation was originally built, offering an open avenue to all those wanting to see, experience and participate in truly unique and innovative theatre.”

The new name also follows the recent relocation to a new base next to Alnwick Playhouse.

Alongside the launch of Novo Theatre, the organisation has unveiled the newly named Novo Talent that builds on the success of the organisation’s former GROW programme to support creative freelancers in the North East.

Key audiences and stakeholders were asked to give their feedback and thoughts on the existing branding and the proposed new direction.