New musical production at Alnwick Playhouse planned as part of What a Wonderful World Festival
‘Earth Summit’ follows Ella, a teenage girl dropped off by her mum at a conference centre for a long-awaited dance school audition. Unfortunately, Ella’s mum has got the wrong venue and Ella is caught up in an emergency ‘top-secret’ world conference.
Delegates are trying to find inspiration from other planets in the solar system on how to combat the environmental crisis taking place on Earth with a particular focus on the earth and soil itself.
Each planet will be explored using Gustav Holst’s ‘The Planets’ and will allow teams of students to adopt the personalities of the planets.
Duchess’s Community High School students will focus on the main story - Ella, conference delegates and the committee - and the exploration of the planets: Mars, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus.
Students from Swansfield Park, Belford, Whittingham and Branton primary schools will create some moments relating to what is happening on Earth acting as ushers, security, the orchestra and the tech team.
As delegates to the conference, the audience, must decide what action should be taken to save the planet.
“The play is a wonderful way to get inside the global problem of the climate and environment emergencies from the student standpoint” says Susie Cochrane, musician and one of the play’s producers. “Come along and find out how the students tackle the problems with humour music and humour.”
It takes place on Friday, June 27 at 7pm. Tickets are available from www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk
More festival information at www.whataww.org
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.