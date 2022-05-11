New faces open the new season as cast announced for explosive show

Bethany Morris, Bridget Marumo and Elena Porter will be taking on the roles of Bobo, Klara and Hedwig respectively.

The Live Theatre, in Newcastle, is hosting We Are The Best! from Thursday, May 26.

The high energy ensemble comedy is about finding your voice, the power of friendship and the joy of sticking two fingers up at a society that tries to define you.

Based on the film of the same name, the new stage adaptation has been written by North East playwright/performer Rebecca Glendenning and will be directed by Live Theatre’s Artistic Director/Joint CEO, Jack McNamara.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bethany Morris, Bridget Marumo and Elena Porter will be taking on the roles of Bobo, Klara and Hedwig respectively – three teenagers who, tired of oppression from their teachers, classmates and parents, form a punk band in 1980s Stockholm.

Bethany, who trained at Saturday Stage School in Whitley Bay, most recently appeared as Dandini in Whitley Bay Pantomime Society’s production of Cinderella.

She has also been seen in Tynemouth Priory Theatre’s production of Great Expectations, as well as both Aladdin and Dick Whittington with Whitley Bay Pantomime Society.

Bethany said: “I am thrilled to be playing Bobo in We Are The Best! This will be a great opening production as it influences self expression and shows a coming of age story about finding out who you are.”

Bridget was born in Botswana and has lived in the UK since she was five-years-old, training in a wide range of performance disciplines with Dance City, SA Performing Arts School and Circus Central.

Although this is Bridget’s professional stage debut, she has already appeared on television and radio in several roles including with CBBC programmes Danny and Mick and The Dumping Ground.

Elena, a member of Stagecoach Washington, will be playing Hedwig.

The core cast will be joined by established actors Stacey Ghent, Beruce Khan and Anna Bolton, who all hail from the North East and are each making their Live Theatre debut.

We Are The Best! is on from Thursday, May 26, to Saturday, June 18. Tickets on sale now priced at £10 to £24 with concessions from £6.