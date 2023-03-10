‘Summer End’ – a murder, mystery drama by Eric Chappell – will run at the St George’s Church Hall in Morpeth from Thursday, March 23 to Saturday, March 25, with curtain up at 7.30pm.

The group continues to buck the trend with Hugo Davison its latest debutant as the show’s director, a role which leaves him excited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old said: “I have directed modules at college, but this will be my first time with the players.

From left, Sue Rutherford (as Emily) and Sharon Saint-Lamont (as May).

“Sharon Saint-Lamont produced our last play ‘Enchanted April’ and also had to step in to take a part, and she is a leading character in this production.

“It gives Sharon and others a break but although it’s a challenge, I’m quite excited because it’s a while since I did it last. We have been in rehearsals since early January and they are a wonderful company to work with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Summer End’ centres around a retirement home where Emily and May share a room. Emily has her suspicions about what happened to her previous roommate, Bella, and she tries to convince May.

But when you are an old lady who suspects foul play, it is easy to be ignored – especially when you have a prickly personality like Emily.

Is there something else going on? Will someone believe her before it is too late? Or is it all a geriatric mix up?