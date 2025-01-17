New children's ballet Hansel & Gretel coming to The Maltings in Berwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Jan 2025, 10:21 BST
Northern Ballet's new children's ballet Hansel & Gretel is coming to Berwick in March.
Children can enjoy an enchanting adventure at The Maltings in Berwick as Northern Ballet is going to put on two performances of its new ballet Hansel & Gretel later this year.

In this reimagined classic, Hansel and Gretel take a walk through the woods, unaware of the damage they leave behind.

But when they get lost, they meet a host of spirited friends who teach them how we can all better look after the planet – and have some fun along the way.

Hansel & Gretel has been a very exciting endeavour for the company as the technical and wardrobe teams have been challenged with using only recycled, repurposed or sustainable resources to coincide with the ballet’s environmental message.

The performances at The Maltings will take place on Saturday, March 22 at 2pm and 4pm. To book tickets, call the Box Office on 01289 330999 or go online to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/northern-ballet-hansel-gretel

