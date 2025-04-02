It was an ambitious project; Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ground-breaking musical is one of the most well-known and longest running shows of all time.

But this ever so slightly lower budget version was so seamlessly constructed, and ably supported by expert lighting and sound technicians, that the effect was just as dramatic.

There were acrobatical cats and operatical cats (all were spectacularly, talented cats), and it was a pleasure to watch the young performers proudly showcasing their hard work.

Although there were some stand out performances from some of the more experienced cast members, they all exuded a professionalism which belied the short ten week rehearsal schedule.

The routines were energetic and interactive, and those famously demanding showtunes sung confidently and competently, with some excellent harmonies and tricks. Memory, in particular, gave us goosebumps.

Pop Up Productions was launched in January by am-dram veterans Lisa Summers and Laura Catterall who wanted to share their love of musical theatre and offer young people, aged 8 – 18, an opportunity to challenge themselves.

The two directors, assisted by an equally experienced team of helpers, have devoted a lot of their free time to nurturing the 40 strong cast, helping them to realise their potential.

The new group was supported by local businesses and charity funders Create Berwick and Rise North East. They promise to return next year with another junior production.