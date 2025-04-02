New Berwick am dram group put on superb production of Cats

By Advertiser reviewer
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:20 BST
Cats - the first ever show from newly formed musical theatre company Pop Up Productions – has set a high bar, with all four performances sold out and rave reviews from those lucky enough to get a seat.

It was an ambitious project; Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ground-breaking musical is one of the most well-known and longest running shows of all time.

But this ever so slightly lower budget version was so seamlessly constructed, and ably supported by expert lighting and sound technicians, that the effect was just as dramatic.

There were acrobatical cats and operatical cats (all were spectacularly, talented cats), and it was a pleasure to watch the young performers proudly showcasing their hard work.

Although there were some stand out performances from some of the more experienced cast members, they all exuded a professionalism which belied the short ten week rehearsal schedule.

The routines were energetic and interactive, and those famously demanding showtunes sung confidently and competently, with some excellent harmonies and tricks. Memory, in particular, gave us goosebumps.

Pop Up Productions was launched in January by am-dram veterans Lisa Summers and Laura Catterall who wanted to share their love of musical theatre and offer young people, aged 8 – 18, an opportunity to challenge themselves.

The two directors, assisted by an equally experienced team of helpers, have devoted a lot of their free time to nurturing the 40 strong cast, helping them to realise their potential.

The new group was supported by local businesses and charity funders Create Berwick and Rise North East. They promise to return next year with another junior production.

The cast of Cats.

1. Cats

The cast of Cats. Photo: Pop Up Productions

A scene from the production.

2. Cats

A scene from the production. Photo: PLI Photos

One of the talented cats.

3. Cats

One of the talented cats. Photo: supplied

There were some stand out performances.

4. Cats

There were some stand out performances. Photo: Pop Up Productions

