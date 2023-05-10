The new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s much loved classic about four friends and their river bank adventures is being presented by The Queen’s Hall, Alnwick Playhouse, The Alnwick Garden and Alnwick Story Fest.

The tale has been adapted by award-winning playwright Mike Kenny and directed by Damian Cruden, a director behind many of the playhouse’s performances.

Taking the spotlight and playing Mr Toad is Adam Donaldson, a Newcastle-based actor who has worked at the BBC, Channel 4 and created a short film which won the Ideastap BAFTA Film Showcase.

Adam Donaldson and Damian Cruden.

Adam said: “I am delighted to be playing Mr Toad this summer in the new, beautiful outdoor theatre in Alnwick. Alnwick is a magical town where stories come to life.”

With music by acclaimed composer for stage and screen Christopher Madin performed live on stage by the cast, this journey through the seasons to the great battle for Toad Hall is a summer treat for all ages.

Damien Cruden, who will be directing the performances between July 26 and August 28, said: “It is great to be working alongside the Queen’s Hall and The Alnwick Garden to create this fantastic new version of The Wind in the Willows.

"Drawing on the creativity of the region, a young people's company of hedgehogs, weasels and stoats will help us to create a memorable trip to the theatre for the whole family.”

Wind in the Willow's will be performed at a new outdoor playhouse at The Alnwick Garden.