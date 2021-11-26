Movie mash-up coming to Felton and Lesbury village halls

Desert Island Flicks is coming to Felton and Lesbury.

A blockbuster, adventure and rom-com rolled into one, Desert Island Flicks sees two performers reimagine, remake and spoof the most memorable movie moments of all time, taking on all the lead roles, stunts and special effects.

The movie mash-up marathon, which is part of the Rural Highlights Touring Scheme, celebrates the iconic characters and thrilling plot twists that have captured imaginations the world over, all set to a sensational soundtrack.

Somewhere between a dance performance, sketch show, a night at the movies and an epic game of charades, Desert Island Flicks also shines a spotlight on who plays which roles and why, exploring social stereotypes and their place in cinema.

The show, by Spiltmilk Dance, is coming to Felton Village Hall on Saturday, December 4 and Lesbury Village Hall on Sunday, December 5, both at 7.30pm

It is being brought to Northumberland as part of the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme which works with grassroots volunteers from over 65 village halls and community venues across the north of England to bring vibrant, entertaining and thought-provoking performances and live events to the heart of rural communities.

The scheme supports voluntary promoters by bringing inspirational cultural opportunities to rural audiences with subsidised shows offering an alternative to traditional arts venues.

Prices: Adult £10 (2 for 1 tickets for 16-35 year-olds) Child £5 (age 8+)

For tickets, book online: https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/

