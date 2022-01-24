Morpeth St George's show to go ahead after Covid-enforced absence

The play will be performed on three nights in March.

It had to be postponed from the original March 2020 dates because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Written by Amanda Whittington, the play will be performed on three nights from Thursday, March 17 to Saturday, March 19 inside the St George’s Church Hall.

The group has issued an update with regards to tickets that were originally purchased in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “If people bought their Ladies’ Day tickets from the Chantry, they will be valid for that corresponding night for March 2022.