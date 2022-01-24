Morpeth St George's show to go ahead after Covid-enforced absence
The Morpeth St George’s Community Players production of ‘Ladies’ Day’ will go ahead in mid March two years after it was scheduled to take place.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 1:01 pm
It had to be postponed from the original March 2020 dates because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Written by Amanda Whittington, the play will be performed on three nights from Thursday, March 17 to Saturday, March 19 inside the St George’s Church Hall.
The group has issued an update with regards to tickets that were originally purchased in 2020.
A spokesman said: “If people bought their Ladies’ Day tickets from the Chantry, they will be valid for that corresponding night for March 2022.
“If they bought them from the Chantry and are not interested in coming, and would like a refund, can they please contact our patrons secretary (Ilona) on 07751 934956.”