Sharon Saint Lamont says she is more prepared to take on the role of director this time round when the Morpeth St George’s Community Players take to the stage in the Church Hall with their Spring offering ‘Quartet’ by Ronald Harwood.

The play – described as beautiful, delightful, funny and touching – is being produced on Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28 with curtain up at 7.30pm, whilst the launch of what will be the group’s first-ever Saturday matinee performance on March 29 will start at 2pm.

This will be the second time Sharon has agreed to take on the job as director after debuting two years ago with ‘Enchanted April’.

She said: “It is hard work being director, but I learned an awful lot from the first time and I’m a bit more prepared.

From left, Jean Horton (played by Bridget Rowbottom), Reginald Paget (played by Alan Bullock), Wilfred Owen (played by Karl Bovenizer) and Cecily Robson (played by Janet Robinson).

“However, I receive marvellous support from a lot of people around me and I can’t thank them enough. For ‘Quartet’, the cast of four – Janet Robinson, Alan Bullock, Karl Bovenizer and Bridget Rowbottom – are fabulous and they are also enthusiastic.

“There is some colourful language in this play, which has caused a bit of an obstacle, but it’s a play about four ex-professional opera singers who end up in this nice residential home.

“Two of them have mental health issues and don’t have filters, so a couple of words come out.

“However, I think it’s important to include them (the words) because what we are seeing is not the person they were, but the person they have become. I appreciate that we are in a church and we need to respect that, so I’ve tried to temper the language.”

Karl Bovenizer makes his first appearance and there are cameo roles for Dave Coghill and Lena Walsh.

Sharon added: “Karl joined us and was our prompt at the last production. He has acting experience and we’ve had quite a few sessions talking about character development so that the cast don’t sound superficial.

“We have tried to dig below the surface and think about what the characters are and Karl and the rest of the cast have been great.”

Tickets are available at the Chantry Tourist Information Centre, online at www.ticketsource.co.uk or alternatively pay on the door.